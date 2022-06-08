 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gary SouthShore Railcats box score from Tuesday, June 7, 2022

Gary RailCats 1, Lake Country 0

RailCats;000 100 000 — 1 6 0
Lake Country;000 000 000 — 0 5 1

Pitching summary – RAILCATS – Francis (6 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 SO), Eisenbarger (3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 6 SO). WP – Francis. LP – McRae. Leading hitters – RAILCATS – Lingua (2-4, RBI), Woodworth (2-4, R). Records – Gary SouthShore RailCats 9-14, Lake Country DockHounds 11-12.

