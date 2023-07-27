Wednesday's Late Results
Cleburne 9, Gary RailCats 1
|Gary RailCats;100 000 000 — 1 6 0
|Cleburne;301 004 10x — 9 15 2
2B – Diaz, Marriaga, Nova (RC); Nehrir, Boswell 2 (C). HR – Brothers, Boswell, Alexander (C). Pitching summary – RAILCATS – Cuello (5 1/3 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO), Price (1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO), Leon (1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO). CLEBURNE – Hilton (7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO), Fairchild (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO), Gardewine (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO). WP – Hilton. LP – Cuello. Leading hitters – RAILCATS – Diaz (2-4, 2B, R), Marriaga (2-4, 2B), Nova (2B). RECORDS – Gary SouthShore RailCats 27-37, Cleburne Railroaders 33-32.