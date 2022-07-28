 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gary SouthShore Railcats box score from Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Wednesday's Late Results

Cleburne 6, Gary RailCats 0

Gary RailCats;000 000 000 — 0 3 0
Cleburne Railroaders;003 001 20x — 6 11 0 

Pitching summary – GARY RAILCATS – Erwin (3 2/3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO), Phillips (2 1/3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO), Vincent (1 IP, 2 H, 2 RF, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO), Voight (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO). WP – Bullard (4-4). LP – Erwin (1-3). Leading hitters – GARY RAILCATS – Scantlin (1-4), Nova (1-4), Castillo (1-4). Records – Cleburne Railroaders 26-38, Gary SouthShore RailCats 25-40.

