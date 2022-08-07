 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gary SouthShore Railcats box score

Sunday's Results

Gary RailCats 3, Sioux Falls 1

Sioux Falls;010;000;000;—1;7;1

Gary RailCats;000;030;00x;—;3;9;0

2B — Walraven, Abbott (RC). Pitching summary – GARY RAILCATS — Etwin (6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO), Vivas (1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO), Eisenbarger (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO), Medina (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO). WP — Erwin (2-3). LP — Garkow (1-7). Sv — Medina (3). Leading hitters – GARY RAILCATS — Abbott (2-3, R), Greely (2-2, R). Records – Gary SouthShore RailCats 31-44, Sioux Falls Canaries 29-43.

