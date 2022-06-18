Gary SouthShore Railcats box scores from Friday, and Saturday, June 18, 2022

RailCats 2, Fargo-Moorhead 1
Fargo;000;010;000;—;1;6;1
RailCats;100;001;00X;—;2;7;0
2B — Pina (FM); Daniel Lingua (RC). Pitching summary: RAILCATS — Chris Erwin (5.1 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 7 SO), Josh Vincent (2.2 IP, 1 SO), Aaron Phillips (1 IP, 1 SO). WP — Vincent. LP — Riley. S — Phillips. Leading hitters: RAILCATS — Alec Olund (2-3), Michael Cruz (0-1, 2 BB). Records: RailCats 16-18, Fargo-Moorhead 22-10.
Friday’s Late Result
Fargo-Moorhead 11, RailCats 3
Fargo;300;302;300;—;11;16;0
RailCats;002;010;000;—;3;8;1
2B — Maris (FM). HR — Zach Welz, Alec Olund (RC). Pitching summary: RAILCATS — Francis (5 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO), Zack LeBlanc (2 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 1 SO), Steven Colon (2 IP, 1 H, 3 SO). WP — Grauer. LP — Harrison Francis. Leading hitters: RAILCATS — Zach Racusin (2-4), Olund (1-2, 2 BB, 2 R, RBI).