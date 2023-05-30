Monday’s Late Results
Game 1
Gary RailCats 7, Milwaukee 4
|Milwaukee Milkmen;200 200 0 — 4 10 1
|Gary SouthShore RailCats;221 200 x — 7 11 1
2B – Ward (M). HR – Martin (M). Pitching summary – RailCats – Cuello (4 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO), Eisenbarger (1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO), Wilkinson (1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO). WP – Eisenbarger (1-0). LP – Fuentes (1-2). SV – Wilkinson (1). Leading hitters – RailCats – Castillo (4-4, RBI), Nova (2-4, R, 3 RBI), Diaz (2-3, 2 R, RBI), Hernandez (2 R).
Game 2
Milwaukee 4, Gary RailCats 1
|Milwaukee Milkmen;002 200 0 — 4 3 0
|Gary SouthShore RailCats;000 100 0 — 1 4 2
2B – Del Valle, Castillo (RC). Pitching summary – RailCats – Valdez (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 SO), Nunez (1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO), Price (1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO), Phillips (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO), Leon (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO). WP – Rosario (2-0). LP – Nunez (0-1). SV – Hadley (3). Leading hitters – RailCats – Castillo (2-2, 2B, RBI), Del Valle (1-2, 2B, R), Greely (1-2).
Sunday’s Late Results
RailCats 3, Kane County 2
|Kane County Cougars;000 001 100 — 2 5 1
|Gary SouthShore RailCats;201 000 00x — 3 6 2
2B – Wasinger (KC). Pitching summary – RailCats – Vivas (6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO), Phillips (1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO), Wilkinson (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO), Leon (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO). WP – Vivas (2-1). LP – Eldred (0-1). SV – Leon (3). Leading hitters – RailCats – Marriaga (1-3, RBI), Castillo (RBI), Woodworth (1-3, R), Diaz (1-3, R).