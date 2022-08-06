Gary SouthShore Railcats box scores from Saturday and late Friday, Aug. 5

Friday's Late Results
Sioux Falls 9, Gary RailCats 2
|Sioux Falls;111 060 000 — 9 11 1
|Gary RailCats;000 001 010 — 2 8 2
2B – Castillo (RC). Pitching summary – GARY RAILCATS – Francis (4 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO), Vincent (3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 1 SO), Voight (2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO). WP – Pimentel (1-3). LP – Francis (3-6). Leading hitters – GARY RAILCATS – Woodworth (2-5), Scantlin (2-3), Nova (2-4), Castillo (1-3, 2B, RBI), Graves (1-3, RBI). Records – Gary SouthShore RailCats 30-43, Sioux Falls Canaries 28-42.
Saturday's Results
Sioux Falls 14, Gary RailCats 4
|Sioux Falls;001 801 013 — 14 17 1
|Gary RailCats;000 000 400 — 4 6 2
HR - Castillo (RC). Pitching summary – GARY RAILCATS – Cuello (3 IP, 10 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO), Phillips (3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 3 SO), Garcia (2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 1 SO), Smith (1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO). WP – Lang (2-3). LP – Cuello (2-3). Leading hitters – GARY RAILCATS – Woodworth (1-3, BB, RBI), Walraven (1-3, BB, RBI, R), Nova (2-4), Castillo (1-4, 2 RBI, R). Records – Gary SouthShore RailCats 30-44, Sioux Falls Canaries 29-42.