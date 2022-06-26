Gary SouthShore Railcats box scores from Sunday and Saturday, June 25, 2022

American Association
Gary RailCats 8, Milwaukee Milkmen 4
Gary;013;100;120;—;8;13;0
Milwaukee;000;102;000;—;4;9;2
2B – Woodworth, Lingua, Marriaga, Abbott, Racusin 2 (RC). HR – Cruz, Abbott, Walraven (RC). 3B — Olund (RC). HR — Sedio (M). Pitching summary: RAILCATS — Garcia (5.1 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO), Medina (1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO), Eisenbarger (2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 SO). WP — Garcia (5-0). LP — Jones (3-3). Sv — Eisenbarger (3). Leading hitters: RAILCATS — Walraven (2-5, 2 R, 2 RBI), Woodworth (3-5, 2 R, RBI), Lingua (2-5, R, 2 RBI), Marriaga (1-5, RBI), Abbott (2-4, 2 R), Racusin (2-4, RBI). Records — Gary SouthShore RailCats 20-21, Milwaukee Milkmen 20-19.
Saturday's Late Results
Gary RailCats 6, Milwaukee Milkmen 2
Gary;104;000;001;—;6;12;0
Milwaukee;000;110;000;—;2;10;4
2B — Lingua (RC); Torres (M). HR — Cruz (RC); Barnum (M). Pitching summary: RAILCATS — Sheaks (6 IP, 9 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO), Phillips (1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO), Vincent (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO). WP — Sheaks (2-3). LP — Matthys (2-4). Sv — Vincent (1). Leading hitters: RAILCATS — Walraven (1-4, R), Woodworth (1-5, R), Lingua (2-5, 2 R, RBI), Cruz (4-5, 2 R, 2 RBI), Marriaga (2-5), Olund (1-5, 2 RBI).