Sunday’s Late Results
Gary RailCats 5-2, Sioux City 2-3
|Sioux City;001 001 0 — 2 4 1
|RailCats;003 002 x — 5 9 0
2B – Perez (SC); Lingua, Marriaga (RC). HR – Ota (SC); Castillo (RC). Pitching summary – SIOUX CITY – Wetherbee (3 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO), Heiss (2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO), Gercken (2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO). RAILCATS – Cuello (6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO), Eisenbarger (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO). WP – Cuelo. LP – Wetherbee. SV – Eisenbarger. Leading hitters – RAILCATS – Lingua (3-4, 2B, 2 RBI), Castillo (2-2, HR, R, 3 RBI), Marriaga (2B, R, RBI).
|Sioux City;001 100 01 — 3 6 1
|RailCats;100 100 00 — 2 4 0
2B – Lloyd, Perez, Harris (SC); Diaz, Castillo, Del Valle (RC). Pitching summary – SIOUX CITY – Drury (5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO), Brosher (2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO), Dacosta (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 SO), Gercken (1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO), Rackoski (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO). RAILCATS – Betances (2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO), Nunez (2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO), Phillips (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO), Valdez (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO), Wilkinson (2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO). WP – Gercken. LP – Wilkinson. SV – Rackoski. Leading hitters – RAILCATS – Gonzalez (RBI), Castillo (2B, R), Diaz (2B, R), Del Valle (2B). RECORDS — Gary SouthShore RailCats 32-42, Sioux City Explorers 39-36.
Friday’s Late Results
Sioux City 3, Gary RailCats 2
|Sioux City;000 012 000 — 3 8 0
|RailCats;000 002 000 — 2 5 1
2B – Kasser, Sierra (SC); Valera, Caddell (RC). Pitching summary – SIOUX FALLS – Bates (7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO), Brosher (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO), Rackoski (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO). RAILCATS – Sheaks (8 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO), Vivas (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO). WP – Bates (8-5). LP – Sheaks (6-5). Leading hitters – RAILCATS – Marriaga (2-3, RBI), Valera (2B, R, RBI), Caddell (2B), Diaz (run). RECORDS – Sioux City Explorers 38-35, Gary SouthShore RailCats 31-41.