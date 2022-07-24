Gary SouthShore Railcats box scores from Sunday, July 24 and Saturday, July 23, 2022

Sunday's Results
Goldeyes 3, Gary RailCats 0
Winnipeg;000;210;000;—;3;8;0
Gary;000;000;000;—;0;6;1
2B — Woodworth, Engelmann, Lingua (RC). Pitching summary — RAILCATS — Francis (6 IP, 8 H, 3 R 3 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO), Vivas (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 2 SO), Medina (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 0 SO). WP — Martinez (6-4). LP — Francis (3-5). Sv — Strobel (17) Leading hitters — RAILCATS — Engelmann (2-4). Records — Winnipeg Goldeyes 35-27, Gary SouthShore RailCats 24-39.
Saturday's Late Results
Goldeyes 9, Gary RailCats 4
Winnipeg;021;120;003;—;9;15;2
Gary;300;000;100;—;4;7;1
2B — Woodworth, Marriaga, Nova (RC). 3B — Walraven (RC). Pitching summary — RAILCATS — Sheaks (4 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO), Erwin 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO), Phillips (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO), Vincent (2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO). Leading hitters — RAILCATS — Marriaga (1-3, R, RBI), Nova (1-4, R, RBI), Scantlin (2-4, R).