Sunday's Late Results
Sioux Falls 1, Gary RailCats 0
|Gary SouthShore RailCats;000 000 000 — 0 2 0
|Sioux Falls Canaries;010 000 00x — 1 8 2
2B – Diaz 2 (RC). HR – Achenbach (SF). Pitching summary – RailCats – Cuello (6 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO), Price (1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO), Nunez (1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO). Sioux Falls – Lang (7 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 SO), Lebron (1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO). WP – Lang. LP – Cuello. SV – Lebron. Leading hitters – RailCats – Diaz (2-4, 2 2B). Records – Sioux Falls Canaries 9-13, Gary SouthShore RailCats 11-11.
Saturday’s Late Results
People are also reading…
Gary RailCats 12, Sioux Falls 11 (10 inn.)
|Gary SouthShore RailCats;003 110 033 1 — 12 12 2
|Sioux Falls Canaries;210 034 010 0 — 11 12 1
2B – Diaz 2 (RC); Dotel, Hart, Achenbach (SF). HR – Nova, Del Valle, Marriaga (RC); Sweeney, Henry (SF). Pitching summary – RailCats – Vivas (4 2/3 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO), Phillips (1 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, 1 SO), Miller (1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO), Eisenbarger (1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO), Wilkinson (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO). WP – Wilkinson. LP – Cruz. Leading hitters – RailCats – Diaz (3-6, 2 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI), Nova (2-4, HR, 2 R, 4 RBI), Marriaga (2-4, HR, 2 R, 4 RBI), Del Valle (HR, 2 R, RBI), Lingua (2-3, 2 R).