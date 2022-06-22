 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gary SouthShore Railcats box scores from Wednesday, and Tuesday, June 21, 2022

American Association

Kane County 10, Gary RailCats 4

Kane County;000 062 011 — 10 18 0 
Gary RailCats;201 000 100 — 4 8 1 

2B – Woodworth, Marriaga (RC). 3B – Woodworth (RC). HR – Welz (RC). Pitching summary – RAILCATS – Heidenfelder (5 IP, 9 H, 6 R,6 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO), Coursel (0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO), Campbell (1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO), LeBlanc (3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO). WP – Worley. LP – Heidenfelder. Leading hitters – RAILCATS – Woodworth (3-4, 3B, 2B, 3 R), Marriaga (2-4, 2B, RBI), Welz (HR, R, RBI). Records – Kane County Cougars 18-17, Gary SouthShore RailCats 17-20.

Tuesday’s Late Results

Gary RailCats 8, Kane County 4

Kane County;001 012 000 — 4 15 1 
Gary RailCats;032 012 00x — 8 12 1 

2B – Cruz, Olund (RC). HR – Abbott, Burgess (RC). Pitching summary – RAILCATS – Garcia (5 IP, 10 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO), Vincent (2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO), Phillips (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO). WP – Garcia. LP – Tapani. Leading hitters – RAILCATS – Woodworth (3-4, 2 R), Cruz (2-3, 2B, RBI), Abbott (HR, R, 2 RBI), Burgess (HR, 2 R, RBI), Olund (2B, R).

