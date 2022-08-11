 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate urgent

Gary SouthShore Railcats box scores

  • 0
Gary SouthShore RailCats logo
Provided

Wednesday's Late Results

Gary RailCats 4, Chicago 1

Gary RailCats;000 000 004 — 4 6 1
Chicago Dogs;000 010 000 — 1 3 0

2B – Graves, Lingua (RC). HR – Nova (RC). Pitching summary – RAILCATS – Sheaks (8 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO), Medina (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO). WP – Sheaks (5-5). LP – Kinley (5-2. SV – Medina (4). Leading hitters – RAILCATS – Nova (HR, 3 RBI), Graves (2B, RBI), Lingua (2B). Records – Gary SouthShore RailCats 33-44, Chicago Dogs 46-30.

