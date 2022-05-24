Gary SouthShore Railcats boxes from Tuesday, and Monday, May 23, 2022

Gary 2, Kansas City 1
|Kansas City;000 000 100 — 1 7 0
|Gary;200 000 00x — 2 8 1
2B – Olund (RC). Pitching summary – GARY – Garcia (5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO), Phillips (4 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO). WP – Garcia. LP – Hartman. SV – Phillips. Leading hitters – GARY – Jones (2-4, RBI), Smith (2-4, R), Olund (2B), Walraven (RBI), Woodworth (run). Records – Gary RailCats 4-7, Kansas City 6-5.
Monday's Late Results
Kansas City 7, Gary 0
|Kansas City;010 005 100 — 7 9 0
|Gary;000 000 000 — 0 1 1
2B – Smith (RC). Pitching summary – GARY – Heidenfelder (5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO), Vega (1/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO), Erwin (1 2/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO), Coursel (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 2 SO). WP – Belzer. LP – Heidenfelder. Leading hitters – GARY – Smith (2B). Records – Kansas City 6-4, Gary RailCats 3-7.