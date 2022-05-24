 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate urgent

Gary SouthShore Railcats boxes from Tuesday, and Monday, May 23, 2022

Baseball stock
Hillary Smith, File, The Times

Gary 2, Kansas City 1

Kansas City;000 000 100 — 1 7 0 
Gary;200 000 00x — 2 8 1 

2B – Olund (RC). Pitching summary – GARY – Garcia (5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO), Phillips (4 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO). WP – Garcia. LP – Hartman. SV – Phillips. Leading hitters – GARY – Jones (2-4, RBI), Smith (2-4, R), Olund (2B), Walraven (RBI), Woodworth (run). Records – Gary RailCats 4-7, Kansas City 6-5.

Monday's Late Results

Kansas City 7, Gary 0

Kansas City;010 005 100 — 7 9 0
Gary;000 000 000 — 0 1 1

2B – Smith (RC). Pitching summary – GARY – Heidenfelder (5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO), Vega (1/3 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO), Erwin (1 2/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO), Coursel (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 2 SO). WP – Belzer. LP – Heidenfelder. Leading hitters – GARY – Smith (2B). Records – Kansas City 6-4, Gary RailCats 3-7.

