 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate urgent

Gary SouthShore Railcats Game 2 of doubleheader box score from Monday, May 30, 2022

  • 0
Gary SouthShore RailCats logo
Provided

Game 2

Lake Country 6, Gary RailCats 0

Lake Country;040 002 0 -- 6 7 2 
RailCats;000 000 0 -- 0 2 1 

Pitching summary – RAILCATS – Francis (5 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO), Eisenbarger (2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO). WP – Kruczynski. LP – Francis. Leading hitters – RAILCATS – Woodworth (1-3), Lingua (1-2). Records – Lake Country DockHounds 10-7, Gary SouthShore RailCats 6-12.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep pairings

Prep pairings

Here are the pairings for local Indiana baseball, softball sectionals, tennis semistate, and Illinois baseball and softball regionals.

Prep pairings

Prep pairings

Here are the pairings for local Indiana baseball, softball sectionals, tennis semistate, and Illinois baseball and softball regionals.

Watch Now: Related Video

How Will Injuries Affect The NBA Finals?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts