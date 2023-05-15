Sunday's Late Result
RailCats 8, Winnipeg 2
|Winnipeg;000 002 000 — 2 5 4
|Gary SouthShore RailCats;200 012 21x — 8 8 0
2B – Torres (W); Marriaga 2 (RC). 3B – Woodworth (RC). Pitching summary – RailCats – Erwin (5 1/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 8 SO), Valdez (2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO), Phillips (1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO), Miller (1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO), Leon (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 SO). WP – Erwin (1-0). LP – Bourassa (0-1). Leading hitters – RailCats – Marriaga (2-5, 2 2B, R, 2 RBI), Woodworth (2-4, 3B, R, RBI), Abbott (2-3, R, RBI). Records – Gary SoutShore RailCats 2-1, Winnipeg 1-2.