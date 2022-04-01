Here are local college events scheduled for Friday, April 1, 2022

Baseball
Valparaiso at UIC, noon (DH)
Calumet at Trinity Christian, 1 p.m. (DH)
South Suburban at Lake County, 3:30 p.m.
Men’s Tennis
Grand Valley State at Purdue Northwest (Park Forest Tennis Club), noon
Women’s Tennis
Grand Valley State at Purdue Northwest (Park Forest Tennis Club), noon
Men’s Track
Valparaiso at Illinois State Redbird Invitational, all day
Women’s Track
Valparaiso at Illinois State Redbird Invitational, all day
Men's Volleyball
CCAC Tournament at St. Xavier, semifinals (Calumet vs. Judson, 5 p.m.)
