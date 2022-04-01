 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate urgent

Here are local college events scheduled for Friday, April 1, 2022

  • 0

Baseball

Valparaiso at UIC, noon (DH)

Calumet at Trinity Christian, 1 p.m. (DH)

South Suburban at Lake County, 3:30 p.m.

Men’s Tennis

Grand Valley State at Purdue Northwest (Park Forest Tennis Club), noon

Women’s Tennis

Grand Valley State at Purdue Northwest (Park Forest Tennis Club), noon

Men’s Track

Valparaiso at Illinois State Redbird Invitational, all day

Women’s Track

Valparaiso at Illinois State Redbird Invitational, all day

Men's Volleyball

CCAC Tournament at St. Xavier, semifinals (Calumet vs. Judson, 5 p.m.)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

LGBTQ+ groups concerned over Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts