 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate urgent

Here are local college events scheduled for Friday, April 22, 2022

  • 0
Baseball stock
Hillary Smith, File, The Times

Baseball

Calumet at Judson, 3 p.m.

Women’s Golf

Purdue Northwest at GLIAC Championship, Augusta, MI (Stonehedge North), all day

Women’s Tennis

MVC Tournament at Drake (Valparaiso vs. Stony Brook, 9 a.m.)

Men’s Track

Valparaiso at Illini Invitational, all day

Women’s Track

Valparaiso at Illini Invitational, all day

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kremlin says exclusion of Russian athletes from Wimbledon is 'unacceptable'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts