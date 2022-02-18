Here are local college events scheduled for Friday, Feb. 18, 2022

Baseball
Valparaiso at Memphis, 2 p.m.
Women's Basketball
Lake Superior State at Purdue Northwest, noon
Valparaiso at Evansville, 6 p.m.
Softball
Valparaiso at Charleston (DH), 4 p.m.
Women's Swimming
Valparaiso at MVC Championships at Iowa City, 11 a.m.
Men's & Women's Tennis
UIS at Purdue Northwest (Park Forest Tennis Club), 1 p.m.
Men’s & Women’s Track
CCAC Indoor Championships at Perry SLRC, Bourbonnais, IL, TBA
