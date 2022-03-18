 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate urgent

Here are local college events scheduled for Friday, March 18, 2022

  • 0

Baseball

Saint Xavier at Calumet, 3 p.m.

Valparaiso at Murray State, 3 p.m.

Men's Basketball

NJCAA Division II National Championship Tournament at Mary Miller Gymnasium, Danville, IL, semifinals (South Suburban vs. Des Moines Area/Milwaukee Area Tech winner), 6:30 p.m.

Women’s Bowling

Valparaiso at Columbia 300 Music City Classic, Smyrna, TN, TBA

Softball

Calumet at Lourdes, 1 p.m. (DH)

Spring Games at DiamondPlex, Winter Haven, FL: Purdue Northwest vs. Minot State, 8 a.m.; Purdue Northwest vs. Southern Connecticut State, 10:45 a.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep honors

Prep honors

Here are the selections for the 2021-22 Northwest Crossroads All-Conference boys basketball teams.

Prep honors

Prep honors

2021-22 Duneland Athletic All-Conference boys basketball team has been announced.

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee suffering from 'imposter syndrome'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts