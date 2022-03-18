Here are local college events scheduled for Friday, March 18, 2022

Baseball
Saint Xavier at Calumet, 3 p.m.
Valparaiso at Murray State, 3 p.m.
Men's Basketball
NJCAA Division II National Championship Tournament at Mary Miller Gymnasium, Danville, IL, semifinals (South Suburban vs. Des Moines Area/Milwaukee Area Tech winner), 6:30 p.m.
Women’s Bowling
Valparaiso at Columbia 300 Music City Classic, Smyrna, TN, TBA
Softball
Calumet at Lourdes, 1 p.m. (DH)
Spring Games at DiamondPlex, Winter Haven, FL: Purdue Northwest vs. Minot State, 8 a.m.; Purdue Northwest vs. Southern Connecticut State, 10:45 a.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Times Staff
The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.