Here are local college events scheduled for Friday, March 25, 2022

Baseball

St. Bonaventure at Valparaiso, noon (DH)

Calumet at St. Francis (Ill.), 1 p.m. (DH)

Saginaw Valley State at Purdue Northwest, 1 p.m. (DH)

Morton at South Suburban, 3 p.m.

Women’s Bowling

Valparaiso at Southland Bowling League Championship, Harahan, LA, 8:30 a.m.

Men’s Golf

IU Northwest at Olivet Nazarene Spring Invitational (Elks Golf Club), first round, noon

Men’s & Women’s Tennis

Wayne State at Purdue Northwest (Park Forest Tennis Club), noon

