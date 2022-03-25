Here are local college events scheduled for Friday, March 25, 2022

Baseball
St. Bonaventure at Valparaiso, noon (DH)
Calumet at St. Francis (Ill.), 1 p.m. (DH)
Saginaw Valley State at Purdue Northwest, 1 p.m. (DH)
Morton at South Suburban, 3 p.m.
Women’s Bowling
Valparaiso at Southland Bowling League Championship, Harahan, LA, 8:30 a.m.
Men’s Golf
IU Northwest at Olivet Nazarene Spring Invitational (Elks Golf Club), first round, noon
Men’s & Women’s Tennis
Wayne State at Purdue Northwest (Park Forest Tennis Club), noon
