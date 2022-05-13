 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here are local college events scheduled for Friday, May 13, 2022

Baseball stock
Hillary Smith, File, The Times

Baseball

Bradley at Valparaiso, 3 p.m.

GLIAC Tournament at U.S. Steel Yard (Purdue Northwest vs. Northwood/Grand Valley State winner, 7 p.m.)

Men’s Track

Carius/Gregory Invitational, Benedetti-Wehrl Stadium, Naperville, IL, TBA

Valparaiso at MVC Championships, Des Moines, Iowa, all day

Women’s Track

Carius/Gregory Invitational, Benedetti-Wehrl Stadium, Naperville, IL, TBA

Valparaiso at MVC Championships, Des Moines, Iowa, all day

