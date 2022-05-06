 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate urgent

Here are local college events scheduled for Friday, May 6, 2022

Baseball stock
Hillary Smith, File, The Times

Baseball

Dallas Baptist at Valparaiso, 3 p.m.

Purdue Northwest at Davenport, 3 p.m.

Men’s Golf

NCAA DII Midwest Regional at Purgatory Golf Club, Noblesville (field includes Purdue Northwest’s Alex Bishop), 7:30 a.m.

Softball

GLIAC Tournament, Sports Force Parks at Cedar Point Sports Center, Sandusky, Ohio (Purdue vs. Northwood, 9 a.m.; Purdue Northwest vs. Grand Valley State or Parkside, 11 a.m.) 

Men’s Track

CCAC Championships, Joliet Memorial Stadium, Joliet, IL, TBA

Women’s Track

CCAC Championships, Joliet Memorial Stadium, Joliet, IL, TBA

