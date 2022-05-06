Here are local college events scheduled for Friday, May 6, 2022

Baseball
Dallas Baptist at Valparaiso, 3 p.m.
Purdue Northwest at Davenport, 3 p.m.
Men’s Golf
NCAA DII Midwest Regional at Purgatory Golf Club, Noblesville (field includes Purdue Northwest’s Alex Bishop), 7:30 a.m.
Softball
GLIAC Tournament, Sports Force Parks at Cedar Point Sports Center, Sandusky, Ohio (Purdue vs. Northwood, 9 a.m.; Purdue Northwest vs. Grand Valley State or Parkside, 11 a.m.)
Men’s Track
CCAC Championships, Joliet Memorial Stadium, Joliet, IL, TBA
Women’s Track
CCAC Championships, Joliet Memorial Stadium, Joliet, IL, TBA
