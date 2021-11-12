Here are local college events scheduled for Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

Men’s Basketball
Purdue Northwest vs. William Jewell at GLIAC/GLVC Challenge at Rockhurst, 5 p.m.
Women's Basketball
Purdue Northwest vs. Illinois-Springfield at GLIAC/GLVC Crossover at McKendree, 3 p.m.
Women’s Bowling
Valparaiso at SFA Ladyjacks Classic (Waukesha, Wis.), TBA
Men’s Cross Country
NCAA Great Lakes Regionals at Evansville (field includes Valparaiso), noon
Women’s Cross Country
NCAA Great Lakes Regionals at Evansville (field includes Valparaiso), 11 a.m.
Men’s Soccer
Purdue Northwest at Parkside (Pritchard Park, Racine, WI), GLIAC Tournament, semifinals, 5 p.m.
Men’s Swimming
Valparaiso at SIU Invitational, TBA
Women’s Swimming
Valparaiso at SIU Invitational, TBA
Women’s Volleyball
Illinois State at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.
