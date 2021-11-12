 Skip to main content
Here are local college events scheduled for Friday, Nov. 12, 2021
Men’s Basketball

Purdue Northwest vs. William Jewell at GLIAC/GLVC Challenge at Rockhurst, 5 p.m.

Women's Basketball

Purdue Northwest vs. Illinois-Springfield at GLIAC/GLVC Crossover at McKendree, 3 p.m.

Women’s Bowling

Valparaiso at SFA Ladyjacks Classic (Waukesha, Wis.), TBA

Men’s Cross Country

NCAA Great Lakes Regionals at Evansville (field includes Valparaiso), noon

Women’s Cross Country

NCAA Great Lakes Regionals at Evansville (field includes Valparaiso), 11 a.m.

Men’s Soccer

Purdue Northwest at Parkside (Pritchard Park, Racine, WI), GLIAC Tournament, semifinals, 5 p.m.

Men’s Swimming

Valparaiso at SIU Invitational, TBA

Women’s Swimming

Valparaiso at SIU Invitational, TBA

Women’s Volleyball

Illinois State at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.

