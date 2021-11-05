Here are local college events scheduled for Friday, Nov. 5, 2021

Men's Basketball
Calumet vs. Huntington at Huntington Ness Bros. Hall of Fame Tournament, 7 p.m.
Women’s Bowling
Valparaiso at Track Kat Klash (Conroe, Texas), 9:55 a.m.
Hockey
Marquette at Purdue Northwest (The Kube), 7 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Michigan Tech at Purdue Northwest (Dowling Park), 2:30 p.m.
Valpo vs. Evansville at MVC Tournament at Loyola (semifinals), 3 p.m.
Women’s Volleyball
Loyola at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.
Ferris State at Purdue Northwest (Hammond), 7 p.m.
