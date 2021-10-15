Here are local college events scheduled for Friday, Oct. 15, 2021

Women's Bowling
Valparaiso at Youngstown State MOTIV Penguin Classic, 8:55 a.m.
Men’s Cross Country
Valparaiso at Bradley Pink Classic, 2:15 p.m.
Women’s Cross Country
Valparaiso at Bradley Pink Classic, 2:15 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
Purdue Northwest at St. Cloud State, 7 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Parkside at Purdue Northwest (Dowling Park), 2:30 p.m.
Men's & Women's Swimming
Valparaiso at Evansville, 3 p.m.
Women’s Volleyball
Valparaiso at Bradley, 6 p.m.
Purdue Northwest vs. McKendree at the Midwest Region Crossover at Hammond Sportsplex, 2:30 p.m.
