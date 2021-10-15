 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here are local college events scheduled for Friday, Oct. 15, 2021
agate urgent

Here are local college events scheduled for Friday, Oct. 15, 2021

Purdue Northwest logo

Purdue Northwest Logo

 Provided

Women's Bowling

Valparaiso at Youngstown State MOTIV Penguin Classic, 8:55 a.m.

Men’s Cross Country

Valparaiso at Bradley Pink Classic, 2:15 p.m.

Women’s Cross Country

Valparaiso at Bradley Pink Classic, 2:15 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

Purdue Northwest at St. Cloud State, 7 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Parkside at Purdue Northwest (Dowling Park), 2:30 p.m.

Men's & Women's Swimming

Valparaiso at Evansville, 3 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball

Valparaiso at Bradley, 6 p.m.

Purdue Northwest vs. McKendree at the Midwest Region Crossover at Hammond Sportsplex, 2:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sports recap with Chuck Swirsky for Oct. 15, 2021

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts