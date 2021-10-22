 Skip to main content
Here are local college events scheduled for Friday, Oct. 22, 2021
Here are local college events scheduled for Friday, Oct. 22, 2021

Volleyball

Hockey

Indiana Tech at Purdue Northwest (The Kube), 7 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

Parkside at Purdue Northwest (Dowling Park), 2 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Purdue Northwest at Ferris State, noon

Women’s Volleyball

Calumet at Mount Mary, 2:30 p.m.

Calumet vs. Finlandia at Mount Mary, 5:15 p.m.

IU Northwest at Huntington, 6 p.m.

Missouri State at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.

Northern Michigan at Purdue Northwest (Hammond), 7 p.m.

