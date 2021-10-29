Here are local college events scheduled for Friday, Oct. 29, 2021

Women’s Bowling
Valpo Classic at Stardust Bowl III (Dyer), 10:15 a.m.
Men’s Basketball
Taylor at IU Northwest, 3 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
IU Northwest vs. Mayville State at Stritch Classic, 7:30 p.m.
Men’s Cross Country
Valparaiso at MVC Championship at Weibring, Normal, Ill., 2 p.m.
Women’s Cross Country
Valparaiso at MVC Championship at Weibring, Normal, Ill., 1 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
Purdue Northwest at Northwood, 1 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Davenport at Purdue Northwest (Dowling Park), 2:30 p.m.
Women's Swimming
Valparaiso at UNI, 4 p.m.
Women’s Volleyball
Valparaiso at Evansville, 6 p.m.
