 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here are local college events scheduled for Friday, Oct. 29, 2021
agate urgent

Here are local college events scheduled for Friday, Oct. 29, 2021

Bowling

Bowling

 Times file photo

Women’s Bowling

Valpo Classic at Stardust Bowl III (Dyer), 10:15 a.m.

Men’s Basketball

Taylor at IU Northwest, 3 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

IU Northwest vs. Mayville State at Stritch Classic, 7:30 p.m.

Men’s Cross Country

Valparaiso at MVC Championship at Weibring, Normal, Ill., 2 p.m.

Women’s Cross Country

Valparaiso at MVC Championship at Weibring, Normal, Ill., 1 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

Purdue Northwest at Northwood, 1 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Davenport at Purdue Northwest (Dowling Park), 2:30 p.m.

Women's Swimming

Valparaiso at UNI, 4 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball

Valparaiso at Evansville, 6 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sports recap with Chuck Swirsky for Oct. 29, 2021

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Honors
Agate

Prep Honors

  • Updated

Here are the selections for the 2021 Northwest Crossroads Conference All-Conference boys and girls soccer teams.

Prep Honors
Agate

Prep Honors

  • Updated

Here are the selections for the 2021 Greater South Shore Conference All-Conference boys and girls soccer teams and the 2021 GSSC Coach of the Year.  

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts