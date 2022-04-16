 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here are local college events scheduled for Saturday, April 16, 2022

Baseball

Calumet at Olivet Nazarene, noon (DH)

Northwood at Purdue Northwest, noon

Olive-Harvey at South Suburban, noon

Valparaiso at Illinois State, 3 p.m.

Men’s Golf

IU Northwest at Pilot Invitational, South Bend (Blackthorn GC), final round, all day

Purdue Northwest at GLIAC Championship, Augusta, MI (Stoatin Brae), all day

Softball

UNI at Valparaiso, noon

Purdue Northwest at Wayne State, 2 p.m.

Men’s Tennis

Purdue Northwest at Michigan Tech, all day

Women’s Tennis

Valparaiso at Bradley, 11 a.m.

Purdue Northwest at Michigan Tech, TBA

