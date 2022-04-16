Here are local college events scheduled for Saturday, April 16, 2022

Calumet at Olivet Nazarene, noon (DH)
Northwood at Purdue Northwest, noon
Olive-Harvey at South Suburban, noon
Valparaiso at Illinois State, 3 p.m.
IU Northwest at Pilot Invitational, South Bend (Blackthorn GC), final round, all day
Purdue Northwest at GLIAC Championship, Augusta, MI (Stoatin Brae), all day
Purdue Northwest at Wayne State, 2 p.m.
Purdue Northwest at Michigan Tech, all day
Valparaiso at Bradley, 11 a.m.
- Valparaiso Round the Clock closing instead of moving, shuttering in under a month
- $125 automatic taxpayer refund payments headed to Hoosiers beginning in May
- Judge hands man 105-year sentence for murder of teen found bound, shot in alleyway
- WATCH NOW: Police ID remains as missing Region woman
- 2 in custody following armed carjacking at Schererville car wash, police say
- Autopsy rules missing Region woman's death accidental, coroner says
- Merrillville razes long-vacant facility in 61st Avenue corridor
- Judge dismisses wrongful death lawsuit against megachurch pastors
- Videos show police rushing to aid of slain, wounded trick-or-treaters
- Authorities determine 'body' found in field was a doll; search for missing woman continues
- 19 arrested in Lake County crime crackdown, sheriff says
- Man dead after weekend shooting in Hammond, officials say
- South Holland man shot to death in Calumet City; suspect charged with murder, police say
- Child in critical condition after repeatedly being beaten, bound, courts allege
- McDonald's, Texas Roadhouse, new hotel could be coming to Crown Point
Purdue Northwest at Michigan Tech, TBA
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!