Here are local college events scheduled for Saturday, April 23, 2022

Missouri State at Valparaiso, noon (DH)
Calumet at Judson, 1 p.m. (DH)
Kankakee at South Suburban, 1 p.m.
Parkside at Purdue Northwest, 1 p.m. (DH)
Purdue Northwest at GLIAC Championship, Augusta, MI (Stonehedge North), all day
Trinity International at Calumet, noon (DH)
Valparaiso at Drake, noon (DH)
Ferris State at Purdue Northwest, 1 p.m. (DH)
Purdue Northwest at Davenport, 1 p.m.
MVC Tournament at Drake (Valparaiso vs. Drake, 10 a.m.)
Calumet at ONU Tiger Open, all day
Valparaiso at Illini Invitational, all day
Calumet at ONU Tiger Open, all day
Valparaiso at Illini Invitational, all day
