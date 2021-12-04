Here are local college events scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021

Men’s Basketball
Purdue Northwest at Lake Superior State, 2 p.m.
Judson at Calumet, 3 p.m.
Lincoln Christian at IU Northwest, 3 p.m.
South Suburban at Illinois Valley, 3 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Purdue Northwest at Lake Superior State, noon
Judson at Calumet, 1 p.m.
Lincoln Christian at IU Northwest, 5 p.m.
Men’s Bowling
Calumet at Warhawk Open (Addison, IL), TBA
Women’s Bowling
Calumet at Warhawk Open (Addison, IL), TBA
Men’s Swimming
Valparaiso at Lewis, 1 p.m.
Women’s Swimming
Valparaiso at Lewis, 1 p.m.
Wrestling
Calumet at Jim Koch Memorial Open, TBA
