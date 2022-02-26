Here are local college events scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022

Baseball
Calumet at Hannibal-LaGrange, noon (DH)
Men’s Basketball
Valparaiso at Bradley, 7 p.m.
Women’s Bowling
Valparaiso at Nebraska Big Red Invitational, 9 a.m.
Softball
Lewis Dome Invitational at Rosemont (Purdue Northwest vs. McKendree, 9 a.m.; Purdue Northwest vs. William Jewell, 11 a.m.)
Men’s & Women’s Tennis
Purdue Northwest at Walsh, 3 p.m.
Men’s Volleyball
Calumet at Viterbo, 1 p.m.
Calumet vs. Maranatha Baptist at Viterbo, 3 p.m.
