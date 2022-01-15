Here are local college events scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022

Men’s Basketball
IU Northwest at Olivet Nazarene, 3 p.m.
Purdue Northwest at Parkside, 3 p.m.
Trinity at Calumet, 3 p.m.
Missouri State at Valparaiso, 4 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
IU Northwest at Olivet Nazarene, 1 p.m.
Northwood at Purdue Northwest, 1 p.m.
Trinity Christian at Calumet, 1 p.m.
Valparaiso at Bradley, 2 p.m.
Men’s Bowling
Calumet at Midwest Collegiate Classic Tier 1 (Addison, IL), TBA
Women’s Bowling
Calumet at Midwest Collegiate Classic Tier 1 (Addison, IL), TBA
Women's Tennis
IUPUI at Valparaiso (Courts of NWI), 2 p.m.
Men's & Women's Track & Field
Grand Valley State Bob Eubanks Open (field includes Valparaiso), 1 p.m.
Men's Volleyball
Calumet vs. Wabash at Trine, 1 p.m.
Wrestling
Calumet at Al Hanke Invitational, TBA
