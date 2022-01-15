 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here are local college events scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022
Here are local college events scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022

Men’s Basketball

IU Northwest at Olivet Nazarene, 3 p.m.

Purdue Northwest at Parkside, 3 p.m.

Trinity at Calumet, 3 p.m.

Missouri State at Valparaiso, 4 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

IU Northwest at Olivet Nazarene, 1 p.m.

Northwood at Purdue Northwest, 1 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Calumet, 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at Bradley, 2 p.m.

Men’s Bowling

Calumet at Midwest Collegiate Classic Tier 1 (Addison, IL), TBA

Women’s Bowling

Calumet at Midwest Collegiate Classic Tier 1 (Addison, IL), TBA

Women's Tennis

IUPUI at Valparaiso (Courts of NWI), 2 p.m.

Men's & Women's Track & Field

Grand Valley State Bob Eubanks Open (field includes Valparaiso), 1 p.m.

Men's Volleyball

Calumet vs. Wabash at Trine, 1 p.m.

Wrestling

Calumet at Al Hanke Invitational, TBA

