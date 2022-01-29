Here are local college events scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022

Men’s Basketball
IU Northwest at Holy Cross, 2 p.m., rrsn.com (video)
Black Hawk at South Suburban, 3 p.m.
Calumet at St. Ambrose, 3 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
IU Northwest at Holy Cross, noon, rrsn.com (video)
Purdue Northwest at Grand Valley State, noon
Calumet at St. Ambrose, 1 p.m.
Men's & Women's Swimming
Valparaiso at Eastern Illinois, 11:30 a.m.
Women's Tennis
Saint Louis at Valparaiso (Courts of NWI), 3 p.m.
Men's Volleyball
Cumberland at Calumet, 1 p.m.
