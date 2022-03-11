Here are local college events scheduled for Saturday, March 12, 2022

Baseball
Valparaiso at Southeast Missouri State, 2 p.m.
Calumet at Warner Tournament, TBD
Women's Basketball
Hoops in the Heartland MVC Tournament semifinal at TaxSlayer Center, Moline, IL, (Valpo/UNI winner vs. Missouri State), 4 p.m.
Men’s Bowling
Calumet at USBC Intercollegiate Sectionals at Stardust Bowl, Addison, IL
Softball
PFX Games at Kissimmee, FL: Calumet vs. Lawrence Tech, 10:30 a.m.; Calumet vs. Concordia (MI), 1:45 p.m.
Spring Games at Auburndale, FL: Purdue Northwest vs. Bloomfield, 11:15 a.m.; Purdue Northwest vs. Salem, 1:30 p.m.
