 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate urgent

Here are local college events scheduled for Saturday, March 12, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0

Baseball

Valparaiso at Southeast Missouri State, 2 p.m.

Calumet at Warner Tournament, TBD

Women's Basketball

Hoops in the Heartland MVC Tournament semifinal at TaxSlayer Center, Moline, IL, (Valpo/UNI winner vs. Missouri State), 4 p.m.

Men’s Bowling

Calumet at USBC Intercollegiate Sectionals at Stardust Bowl, Addison, IL

Softball

PFX Games at Kissimmee, FL: Calumet vs. Lawrence Tech, 10:30 a.m.; Calumet vs. Concordia (MI), 1:45 p.m.

Spring Games at Auburndale, FL: Purdue Northwest vs. Bloomfield, 11:15 a.m.; Purdue Northwest vs. Salem, 1:30 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Former Dodgers pitcher Odalis Perez dies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts