Here are local college events scheduled for Saturday, March 26, 2022

Baseball

St. Bonaventure at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Saginaw Valley State at Purdue Northwest, 1 p.m.

St. Francis at Calumet, 1 p.m.

Men’s Golf

IU Northwest at Olivet Nazarene Spring Invitational, final round, all day

Purdue Northwest at Klash in Kentucky at Perry Park, KY (hosted by Lewis), first round, all day

Women’s Golf

Purdue Northwest at Klash in Kentucky at Perry Park, KY (hosted by Lewis), first round, all day

Softball

Valparaiso at Missouri State, 2 p.m. (DH)

Men’s Tennis

Northwood at Purdue Northwest (Park Forest Tennis Club), 2:30 p.m.

Women’s Tennis

Valparaiso at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.

Northwood at Purdue Northwest (Park Forest Tennis Club), 2:30 p.m.

Men’s & Women’s Track

Calumet at Olivet Nazarene Spring Opener, TBA

