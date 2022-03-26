Here are local college events scheduled for Saturday, March 26, 2022

Baseball
St. Bonaventure at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
Saginaw Valley State at Purdue Northwest, 1 p.m.
St. Francis at Calumet, 1 p.m.
Men’s Golf
IU Northwest at Olivet Nazarene Spring Invitational, final round, all day
Purdue Northwest at Klash in Kentucky at Perry Park, KY (hosted by Lewis), first round, all day
Women’s Golf
Purdue Northwest at Klash in Kentucky at Perry Park, KY (hosted by Lewis), first round, all day
Softball
Valparaiso at Missouri State, 2 p.m. (DH)
Men’s Tennis
Northwood at Purdue Northwest (Park Forest Tennis Club), 2:30 p.m.
Women’s Tennis
Valparaiso at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.
Northwood at Purdue Northwest (Park Forest Tennis Club), 2:30 p.m.
Men’s & Women’s Track
Calumet at Olivet Nazarene Spring Opener, TBA