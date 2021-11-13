 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here are local college events scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021
agate urgent

Here are local college events scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021

Basketball stock
The Times

Men’s Basketball

UIC at Valparaiso, noon

Elgin at South Suburban, 1 p.m.

Calumet at Trinity Christian, 3 p.m.

Judson at IU Northwest, 3 p.m.

Purdue Northwest vs. Rockhurst at GLIAC/GLVC Challenge at Rockhurst, 3 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Calumet at Trinity Christian, 1 p.m.

Judson at IU Northwest, 1 p.m.

Purdue Northwest vs. McKendree at GLIAC/GLVC Crossover at McKendree, 1 p.m.

Men’s Bowling

Calumet at Leatherneck Classic (Moline, IL), TBA

Women’s Bowling

Calumet at Leatherneck Classic (Moline, IL), TBA

Valparaiso at SFA Ladyjacks Classic (Waukesha, Wis.), all day

Football

Valparaiso at Butler, 11 a.m.

Men’s Swimming

Valparaiso at SIU Invitational, 10 a.m.

Women’s Swimming

Valparaiso at SIU Invitational, 10 a.m.

Women’s Volleyball

Bradley at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Morning minute with Chuck Swirsky for Nov. 13, 2021

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Honors
Agate

Prep Honors

  • Updated

Here are the selections for the 2021 Duneland Athletic All-Conference boys soccer team; and Indiana Coaches Association (ISCA) All-District, District 1 boys soccer teams and Academic All-State players.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts