Here are local college events scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021

Men’s Basketball
UIC at Valparaiso, noon
Elgin at South Suburban, 1 p.m.
Calumet at Trinity Christian, 3 p.m.
Judson at IU Northwest, 3 p.m.
Purdue Northwest vs. Rockhurst at GLIAC/GLVC Challenge at Rockhurst, 3 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Calumet at Trinity Christian, 1 p.m.
Judson at IU Northwest, 1 p.m.
Purdue Northwest vs. McKendree at GLIAC/GLVC Crossover at McKendree, 1 p.m.
Men’s Bowling
Calumet at Leatherneck Classic (Moline, IL), TBA
Women’s Bowling
Calumet at Leatherneck Classic (Moline, IL), TBA
Valparaiso at SFA Ladyjacks Classic (Waukesha, Wis.), all day
Football
Valparaiso at Butler, 11 a.m.
Men’s Swimming
Valparaiso at SIU Invitational, 10 a.m.
Women’s Swimming
Valparaiso at SIU Invitational, 10 a.m.
Women’s Volleyball
Bradley at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.
