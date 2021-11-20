 Skip to main content
Here are local college events scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021
Basketball stock
The Times

Men’s Basketball

Calumet at Governors State, 3 p.m.

Purdue Northwest at Quincy, 5:30 p.m.

IU Northwest at Andrews, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Calumet at Governors State, 1 p.m.

IU Northwest at Cardinal Stritch, 1 p.m.

Football

Morehead State at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball

Valparaiso at Drake, 5 p.m.

GLIAC Tournament (field includes Purdue Northwest), championship, TBA

Wrestling

Calumet at Lindenwood Open, TBA

