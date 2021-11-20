Here are local college events scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021

Men’s Basketball
Calumet at Governors State, 3 p.m.
Purdue Northwest at Quincy, 5:30 p.m.
IU Northwest at Andrews, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Calumet at Governors State, 1 p.m.
IU Northwest at Cardinal Stritch, 1 p.m.
Football
Morehead State at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
Women’s Volleyball
Valparaiso at Drake, 5 p.m.
GLIAC Tournament (field includes Purdue Northwest), championship, TBA
Wrestling
Calumet at Lindenwood Open, TBA
