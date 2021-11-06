 Skip to main content
Here are local college events scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021
Basketball stock
The Times

Men’s Basketball

IU Northwest at Indiana Tech (RV), 4 p.m.

Calumet at Huntington Ness Bros. Hall of Fame Tournament, TBA

Women’s Basketball

Huntington at IU Northwest, 1 p.m.

Women’s Bowling

Valparaiso at Track Kat Klash (Conroe, Texas), 9:30 a.m.

Men's Cross Country

Calumet, IU Northwest at CCAC Championships at Olivet Nazarene (Aspen Ridge GC), 10:30 a.m.

Purdue Northwest at NCAA Division II Midwest Regional at Evansville, 9 a.m.

Women's Cross Country

Calumet, IU Northwest at CCAC Championships at Olivet Nazarene (Aspen Ridge GC), 11:30 a.m.

Purdue Northwest at NCAA Division II Midwest Regional at Evansville, 9 a.m.

Football

Presbyterian at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Hockey

Marquette at Purdue Northwest (The Kube), 3 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball

Grand Valley State at Purdue Northwest (Westville), 2 p.m.

IU Kokomo (RV) at IU Northwest, 5 p.m.

Wrestling

Calumet at Muskegon Open, 8:30 a.m.

