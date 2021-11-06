Here are local college events scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021

Men’s Basketball
IU Northwest at Indiana Tech (RV), 4 p.m.
Calumet at Huntington Ness Bros. Hall of Fame Tournament, TBA
Women’s Basketball
Huntington at IU Northwest, 1 p.m.
Women’s Bowling
Valparaiso at Track Kat Klash (Conroe, Texas), 9:30 a.m.
Men's Cross Country
Calumet, IU Northwest at CCAC Championships at Olivet Nazarene (Aspen Ridge GC), 10:30 a.m.
Purdue Northwest at NCAA Division II Midwest Regional at Evansville, 9 a.m.
Women's Cross Country
Calumet, IU Northwest at CCAC Championships at Olivet Nazarene (Aspen Ridge GC), 11:30 a.m.
Purdue Northwest at NCAA Division II Midwest Regional at Evansville, 9 a.m.
Football
Presbyterian at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
Hockey
Marquette at Purdue Northwest (The Kube), 3 p.m.
Women’s Volleyball
Grand Valley State at Purdue Northwest (Westville), 2 p.m.
IU Kokomo (RV) at IU Northwest, 5 p.m.
Wrestling
Calumet at Muskegon Open, 8:30 a.m.
