Here are local college events scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021

Women's Bowling
Valparaiso at Youngstown State MOTIV Penguin Classic, 8 a.m.
Men’s Golf
Purdue Northwest at Davenport Panther Invitational (Stoatin Brae), first round, all day
Women’s Golf
Purdue Northwest at Davenport Panther Invitational (Stoatin Brae), first round, all day
Men’s Soccer
Cardinal Stritch at IU Northwest, 3 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
IU Northwest at Cardinal Stritch, 1 p.m.
Men's & Women's Swimming
Valparaiso at Indiana Intercollegiates, 11 a.m.
Women’s Tennis
Grand Valley State at Valparaiso, 10 a.m.
Women’s Volleyball
Valparaiso at Illinois State, 7 p.m.
Purdue Northwest vs. Lake Erie at Midwest Region Crossover at Hammond Sportsplex, 9:30 a.m.
Purdue Northwest vs. Illinois Springfield at Midwest Region Crossover at Hammond Sportsplex, 4 p.m.
