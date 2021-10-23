 Skip to main content
Here are local college events scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021
agate urgent

Volleyball

.

 The Times

Men's & Women's Cross Country

NAIA Great Lakes Challenge at Grand Rapids, MI (field includes Calumet, IU Northwest), 9 a.m.

Purdue Northwest at GLIAC Championship at University Center, MI, 9 a.m.

Football

Dayton at Valparaiso, noon

Hockey

Purdue Northwest at Indiana Tech, 5 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

Calumet at Holy Cross, 1 p.m., rrsn.com (video)

Women’s Soccer

Calumet at Holy Cross, 10 a.m., rrsn.com (video)

IU South Bend at IU Northwest (Crown Point Sportsplex), 6 p.m.

Evansville at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Men's & Women's Swimming

Eastern Illinois at Valparaiso (Valparaiso H.S.), 1 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball

Calumet vs. Maranatha Baptist at Mount Mary, 9:30 a.m.

Calumet vs. Beloit at Mount Mary, 11:45 a.m.

Michigan Tech at Purdue Northwest (Hammond), 2 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.

