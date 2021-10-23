Here are local college events scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021

Men's & Women's Cross Country
NAIA Great Lakes Challenge at Grand Rapids, MI (field includes Calumet, IU Northwest), 9 a.m.
Purdue Northwest at GLIAC Championship at University Center, MI, 9 a.m.
Football
Dayton at Valparaiso, noon
Hockey
Purdue Northwest at Indiana Tech, 5 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
Calumet at Holy Cross, 1 p.m., rrsn.com (video)
Women’s Soccer
Calumet at Holy Cross, 10 a.m., rrsn.com (video)
IU South Bend at IU Northwest (Crown Point Sportsplex), 6 p.m.
Evansville at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Men's & Women's Swimming
Eastern Illinois at Valparaiso (Valparaiso H.S.), 1 p.m.
Women’s Volleyball
Calumet vs. Maranatha Baptist at Mount Mary, 9:30 a.m.
Calumet vs. Beloit at Mount Mary, 11:45 a.m.
Michigan Tech at Purdue Northwest (Hammond), 2 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.
