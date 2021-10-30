 Skip to main content
Here are local college events scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021
agate urgent

Soccer stock

Soccer

 John J. Watkins, File, The Times

Women’s Bowling

Valpo Classic at Stardust Bowl III (Dyer), 9:30 a.m.

Men's Basketball

Ashland at Valparaiso (exhibition), 6 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

IU Northwest vs. Michigan-Dearborn at Stritch Classic, 4 p.m.

Football

Valparaiso at San Diego, 3 p.m.

Men’s Golf

Purdue Northwest at Kentucky Wesleyan Invitational (The Pearl Club), first round, all day

Women’s Golf

Purdue Northwest at Kentucky Wesleyan Invitational (The Pearl Club), first round, all day

Hockey

Purdue Northwest at Lewis, 5:30 p.m.

Men’s Soccer

Calumet at Olivet Nazarene, 2 p.m.

Trinity Christian at IU Northwest (Crown Point Sportsplex), 2 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Trinity Christian at IU Northwest (Crown Point Sportsplex), 11:30 a.m.

Calumet at Olivet Nazarene, 4 p.m.

Men's & Women's Swimming

Greenbay, Youngstown State at Valparaiso (Valparaiso H.S.), 2 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball

Calumet at Governors State, 1 p.m.

IU Northwest at Olivet Nazarene, 1 p.m.

Parkside at Purdue Northwest (Hammond), 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at Indiana State, 3 p.m.

 

Prep Honors
Agate

Prep Honors

  • Updated

Here are the selections for the 2021 Northwest Crossroads Conference All-Conference boys and girls soccer teams.

Prep Honors
Agate

Prep Honors

  • Updated

Here are the selections for the 2021 Greater South Shore Conference All-Conference boys and girls soccer teams and the 2021 GSSC Coach of the Year.  

