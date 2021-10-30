Here are local college events scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021

Women’s Bowling
Valpo Classic at Stardust Bowl III (Dyer), 9:30 a.m.
Men's Basketball
Ashland at Valparaiso (exhibition), 6 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
IU Northwest vs. Michigan-Dearborn at Stritch Classic, 4 p.m.
Football
Valparaiso at San Diego, 3 p.m.
Men’s Golf
Purdue Northwest at Kentucky Wesleyan Invitational (The Pearl Club), first round, all day
Women’s Golf
Purdue Northwest at Kentucky Wesleyan Invitational (The Pearl Club), first round, all day
Hockey
Purdue Northwest at Lewis, 5:30 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
Calumet at Olivet Nazarene, 2 p.m.
Trinity Christian at IU Northwest (Crown Point Sportsplex), 2 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Trinity Christian at IU Northwest (Crown Point Sportsplex), 11:30 a.m.
Calumet at Olivet Nazarene, 4 p.m.
Men's & Women's Swimming
Greenbay, Youngstown State at Valparaiso (Valparaiso H.S.), 2 p.m.
Women’s Volleyball
Calumet at Governors State, 1 p.m.
IU Northwest at Olivet Nazarene, 1 p.m.
Parkside at Purdue Northwest (Hammond), 2 p.m.
Valparaiso at Indiana State, 3 p.m.
