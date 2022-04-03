Here are local college events scheduled for Sunday, April 3, 2022

Baseball
South Suburban at Sauk Valley, noon
Valparaiso at UIC, noon
Women’s Golf
Valparaiso at Indiana State Invitational (Country Club of Terre Haute), all day
Softball
Bradley at Valparaiso, noon (DH)
Calumet at Lincoln, noon (DH)
Saginaw Valley State at Purdue Northwest, noon (DH)
Women’s Tennis
UNI at Valparaiso (Courts of NWI), 8:30 a.m.
Men’s Track
Valparaiso at Illinois State Redbird Invitational, all day
Women’s Track
Valparaiso at Illinois State Redbird Invitational, all day
