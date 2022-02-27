Here are local college events scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022

Baseball
Calumet at Hannibal-LaGrange, noon (DH)
Valparaiso at Alabama A&M, 1 p.m.
Men's Basketball
South Suburban NJCAA Region IV playoffs at home, 2 p.m. Bulldogs No. 1 seed; receive a first-round bye
Women’s Bowling
Valparaiso at Nebraska Big Red Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Softball
Lewis Dome Invitational at Rosemont (Purdue Northwest vs. Hillsdale, 8 a.m.)
Men’s & Women’s Indoor Track
Valparaiso at MVC Championships (Gately Park Track & Field Center), Chicago, IL, all day
