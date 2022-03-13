 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate urgent

Here are local college events scheduled for Sunday, March 13, 2022

  • 0

Baseball

Upper Iowa at Purdue Northwest, 1 p.m. (DH)

Valparaiso at Southeast Missouri State, TBA (DH)

Men’s Bowling

Calumet at USBC Intercollegiate Sectionals at Stardust Bowl, Addison, IL

Softball

Spring Games at Winter Haven, FL: Purdue Northwest vs. IUP, 8 a.m.; Purdue Northwest vs. Post, 12:45 p.m.

Bluegrass Challenge at Kentucky: Valparaiso vs. Buffalo, 11 a.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Former Dodgers pitcher Odalis Perez dies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts