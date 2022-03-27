 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here are local college events scheduled for Sunday, March 27, 2022

Baseball

Saginaw Valley State at Purdue Northwest, noon

Men’s & Women’s Golf

Purdue Northwest at Klash in Kentucky at Perry Park, KY (hosted by Lewis), final round, all day

Softball

Valparaiso at Missouri State, noon

Women’s Tennis

Oakland at Valparaiso, 2:30 p.m.

