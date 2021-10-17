 Skip to main content
Here are local college events scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021
Women's Bowling

Valparaiso at Youngstown State MOTIV Penguin Classic, 7:25 a.m.

Men’s Golf

Purdue Northwest at Davenport Panther Invitational (Stoatin Brae), second round, all day

Women’s Golf

Purdue Northwest at Davenport Panther Invitational (Stoatin Brae), second round, all day

Men’s Soccer

Purdue Northwest at Upper Iowa, 2:30 p.m.

Women’s Soccer

Northwood at Purdue Northwest (Dowling Park), 11 a.m.

UNI at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

