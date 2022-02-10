 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here are local college events scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

Men's Basketball

Purdue Northwest at Wayne State, 6 p.m.

Wilbur Wright at South Suburban, 7 p.m.

Women's Basketball

Purdue Northwest at Wayne State, 4:30 p.m.

Bradley at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.

Softball

DePaul Dome Tournament (Valparaiso vs. DePaul, 3:30 p.m.; Valparaiso vs. Butler, 6 p.m.)

Men's Volleyball

Judson at Calumet, 7 p.m.

