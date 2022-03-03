Here are local college events scheduled for Thursday, March 3, 2022

Men's Basketball
Valparaiso at Evansville, 8:30 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Missouri State at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.
Softball
Calumet vs. Ava Maria at PFX Games, Kissimmee, FL, 11:15 a.m.
Calumet vs. Cleary (Mich.) PFX Games, Kissimmee, FL, 1:30 p.m.
Men’s Swimming
Valparaiso at MAC Championships at Southern Illinois Carbondale, 10:30 a.m.
Men’s Volleyball
Calumet at Trinity Christian, 7 p.m.
Men’s & Women’s Track
Calumet at NAIA Indoor Championships at Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex, SD, TBA
