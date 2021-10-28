 Skip to main content
Here are local college events scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021
Here are local college events scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021

Volleyball

Women’s Soccer

Valparaiso at Loyola, 4 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball

Cal College at St. Francis (Ill.), 7 p.m.

IU Northwest at Governors State, 7 p.m.

